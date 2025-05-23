OppFi's Unique Business Model Could Be A Hidden Goldmine For Investors

May 23, 2025 5:05 PM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI) StockLC, COF, OPFI
PropNotes
7.52K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • We're bullish on OPFI due to its robust revenue growth, improving loss ratios, and strong niche in high-interest subprime lending.
  • OPFI is significantly undervalued, trading at just 0.5x sales and 9.9x forward earnings, despite strong growth prospects.
  • Risks include economic downturns and increased competition, but prudent risk management and tech-driven underwriting mitigate these concerns.
  • Overall, we see OPFI as a high-risk, high-reward investment, deserving a 'Strong Buy' rating at current prices.

Gold ore raw material

dashu83

Here at PropNotes, we typically invest in—and write about—stocks, but consumer credit is actually one of our favorite asset classes more broadly.

It's a highly volatile industry, dependent on economic cycles, keen risk management, and the inherent incentive structures we’ve built

This article was written by

PropNotes
7.52K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable insights to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find anywhere else.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News