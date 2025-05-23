The NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) generates income from writing options on the NDX. It also traces the underlying index fully or through partial replication, to gain from index upsides (although partially capped due to the nature
QQQI: Total Returns Track NDX Well At Lower Volatility
Summary
- QQQI has several alternatives tracking the NDX while generating returns through Call Spreads.
- QQQI does well in tracking upsides while outperforming in adverse market cycles.
- The ETF can be used to ride NDX at lower volatility while generating decent income and retaining exposure to long term NDX growth.
- Performance data is limited and a lot depends on the strategy implementation, so performances could change over time.
