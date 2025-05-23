You Mess With The Don, You Get The Tariffs

John Bowman
5.11K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • U.S. trade policy is relying heavily on tariffs as a negotiation tool, with few incentives offered to trading partners.
  • Recent tariff threats against the EU and Apple are unlikely to achieve their intended goals due to political and economic realities.
  • Apple is more likely to absorb or pass on tariff costs than move iPhone manufacturing to the U.S., given labor and logistical challenges.
  • Given the unpredictable trade environment, I remain cautious and recommend prioritizing risk management and position sizing over aggressive moves.

President Trump Holds Law Enforcement Event In White House"s Oval Office

Introduction

The U.S. tariff situation has been in flux since "Liberation Day," April 2nd. The Trump administration has promised "90 deals in 90 days," with a deadline of July 2nd for countries across the planet to negotiate

This article was written by

John Bowman
5.11K Followers
John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News