SSE plc (SSEZF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SSE plc (OTCPK:SSEZF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Good morning, and welcome to our Full Year Results Presentation. My 12th and final as SSE's Chief Executive. I'm joined today by Barry O'Regan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Martin Pibworth, our Chief Executive Designate. We'd be delighted to take your questions after we present another strong set of earnings for the group. Let me start with a few words on the performance measure that is paramount in everything we do. Our combined total recordable injury rate is at its lowest in 3 years. And within that, the performance among our contract partners is particularly encouraging. This has been an area of focus in recent years as our investment plan has grown. We believe our industry-leading immersive training program is having a positive impact with more than 8,500 employees and around 1,000 contractors having been through it in its first year. The initiative uses state-of-the-art technology to improve understanding of the impact and consequences of safety failures.

In the wider interest of advancing workplace safety, we're extending the training to interested organizations outside of SSE. We've delivered world-class assets and met our financial objectives, demonstrating yet again the value we are creating from our 5-year Net Zero Acceleration Program Plus investment plan and we offer compelling investment case through our balanced business mix and