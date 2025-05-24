Markets sagged again Friday after a fresh round of tariff threats landed like a sandbag, flattening retailers still wheezing from the last batch. Stocks clawed back from session lows, but still logged a 2% weekly drop. This trade war is the market’s Newtonian
Stocks Take Another Tariff To The Shin
Summary
- Markets sagged again Friday after a fresh round of tariff threats landed like a sandbag, flattening retailers still wheezing from the last batch.
- President Trump declared that talks with the EU are “going nowhere” and vowed a “straight 50% tariff” on all EU goods starting June 1.
- Apple took its turn in the barrel after Trump warned that iPhones must be made in the US or face a 25% tariff - “at least”.
