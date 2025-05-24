Stocks Take Another Tariff To The Shin

May 23, 2025 9:05 PM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), DJI, SP600, SP400, SP500, SPX, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jason Kelly
1.12K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Markets sagged again Friday after a fresh round of tariff threats landed like a sandbag, flattening retailers still wheezing from the last batch.
  • President Trump declared that talks with the EU are “going nowhere” and vowed a “straight 50% tariff” on all EU goods starting June 1.
  • Apple took its turn in the barrel after Trump warned that iPhones must be made in the US or face a 25% tariff - “at least”.

Us Tariffs street sign on usa

franckreporter

Markets sagged again Friday after a fresh round of tariff threats landed like a sandbag, flattening retailers still wheezing from the last batch. Stocks clawed back from session lows, but still logged a 2% weekly drop. This trade war is the market’s Newtonian

This article was written by

Jason Kelly
1.12K Followers
The Kelly Letter rebalances to a growth target every quarter—no forecasting. This automated system beat the S&P 500 both pre- and post-pandemic. Its recovery from the March 2020 Covid crash made a fortune for subscribers. See the current performance chart at https://jasonkelly.com/

Recommended For You

About NDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP400
--
SP500
--
SP600
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News