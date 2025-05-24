TD Bank Beats Q2 Earnings, Pledges More Buybacks (Rating Upgrade)

A.J. Button
12.14K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • TD Bank released its fiscal second quarter earnings yesterday.
  • The release vastly exceeded expectations. Revenue in particular beat estimates widely, coming in $1.7 billion ahead of the analyst consensus.
  • The company delivered positive growth in net interest income, while improving its capital position.
  • It also pledged to continue its ongoing buyback program.
  • In this article, I explain why I'm upgrading my TD rating to strong buy.
Bank Sign Building Exterior

td bank branch

Yelena Rodriguez Mena

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSX:TD:CA) released its second quarter earnings Yesterday. The release beat analyst estimates on revenue as well as on earnings, with revenue coming in a full $1.7 billion ahead of estimates. The company's U.S. retail segment was again a weak

This article was written by

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

