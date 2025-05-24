While shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) have been a solid performer over the past year, adding 4%, the stock has lost over 25% from its high during this period of pronounced market volatility. Given the higher risk nature of its
Jackson Financial's Capital Resilience Can Propel Shares Higher
Summary
- Jackson Financial's robust capital return program, including aggressive buybacks and a 3.9% dividend yield, underpins my strong buy rating despite recent share weakness.
- Q1 results validated JXN's effective risk management, with solid capital generation and resilient earnings even amid market volatility, easing concerns about legacy annuity risks.
- The company’s conservative investment portfolio and excess capital/lending buffers provide significant downside protection, supporting continued high capital returns and liquidity.
- With fair value estimates of $107-120 per share and ongoing buybacks, I see nearly 40-50% upside, making JXN a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.
