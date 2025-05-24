A silver lining behind the market's recent choppiness is that volatility such as what we have been experiencing recently tends to create an expanded opportunity set for our contrarian investing approach, and we believe the environment for the foreseeable
Columbia Balanced Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Recent market volatility has expanded opportunities for our contrarian, bottom-up investing approach, favoring fundamentally driven stock selection.
- The fund underperformed its equity benchmark due to sector allocation, but fixed income outperformed, aided by longer duration and strong security selection.
- We see ongoing policy uncertainty and tariff risks fueling volatility, yet believe this environment benefits diversified, fundamentally-based strategies like ours.
- We are selectively redeploying capital in less trade-sensitive credits and adding duration to maintain risk balance amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.
