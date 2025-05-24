Columbia Balanced Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Columbia Threadneedle Investments
938 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Recent market volatility has expanded opportunities for our contrarian, bottom-up investing approach, favoring fundamentally driven stock selection.
  • The fund underperformed its equity benchmark due to sector allocation, but fixed income outperformed, aided by longer duration and strong security selection.
  • We see ongoing policy uncertainty and tariff risks fueling volatility, yet believe this environment benefits diversified, fundamentally-based strategies like ours.
  • We are selectively redeploying capital in less trade-sensitive credits and adding duration to maintain risk balance amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

Green arrow upward on stack of coins and growth graph on bokeh background

smshoot

A silver lining behind the market's recent choppiness is that volatility such as what we have been experiencing recently tends to create an expanded opportunity set for our contrarian investing approach, and we believe the environment for the foreseeable

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments
938 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

About CBLAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CBLAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CBALX
--
CBDRX
--
CBDYX
--
CBLAX
--
CBLCX
--
CBLRX
--
CLREX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News