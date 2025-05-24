It was a good week for growth IPOs. Two VC-backed companies debuted on US exchanges this week, both of which priced at the top of the range and traded up. They were joined by two smaller deals and
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Year's First VC-Backed Tech IPO MNTN Gains 73%
Summary
- Two VC-backed companies debuted on US exchanges this week, both of which priced at the top of the range and traded up.
- Seven companies filed for traditional IPOs this week, including three sizable deals.
- In addition, four micro-caps filed for US IPOs, along with four SPACs.
- No IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although some small names may join the calendar throughout the week.
