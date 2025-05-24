Central Europe's Big Banks Sharpen Focus On Risk Costs Amid Tariff Hurdles

Summary

  • Large banks in Central Europe aim to keep risk costs in check this year as they navigate economic uncertainty amid global tariff tensions.
  • US President Donald Trump on April 2 unveiled sweeping tariffs on global trading partners, but later postponed some of the tariffs for 90 days.
  • EU countries still face a 10% levy. In addition, a 25% tariff on certain goods, including vehicles, remains.

Bank symbol with with coins stack. Concepts of the banking system, rising interest rates, inflation, deflation, and savings.

sommart

'Interesting times ahead'

Austria-based Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) (OTCPK:RAIFF) (OTCPK:RAIFY) is preparing for the potential fallout from trade disruptions, having launched an internal stress test of its loan book to assess tariff sensitivity.

"I'm satisfied that we

