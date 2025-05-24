The US trade and tariff vulnerability (TTV) index aims to assess the near-term vulnerability to reciprocal tariffs announced by the United States on April 2 and potential channels through which these new tariffs could affect the risk outlook.
Uncertain U.S. Tariff Policy Raises Risks For Trading Partners
Summary
- Given the uncertainty surrounding near-term US trade and tariff policy toward the rest of the world, the TTV risk index creates a framework through which to measure and re-assess the impact US tariffs may have on our existing CDR (Country Default Risk) scores.
- All three of the US’s main trading partners (excluding the EU as a bloc), in order of US dollar value exports to the US, Canada, Mexico and China, fall into the “Highest” TTV risk class and in the top 20.
