Cloudflare: Investing To Grow

May 24, 2025 3:49 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET) StockNVDA, CRWD, NET
Hermit Warrior
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Cloudflare continues to deliver consistent revenue growth, with EBITDA margins and net cash trending up.
  • Significant investments in compute capacity, R&D, and expansion into new geographies, alongside a sharp focus on large enterprise customers suggest potential revenue acceleration ahead.
  • Valuation remains elevated at 30x EV/TTM revenues, but the market is rewarding NET's growth trajectory despite limited profitability.
  • Technicals suggest the stock is due for a pullback in the short term; better entry points may emerge around $124-$128.
  • Read on for our detailed review of NET fundamentals, valuation, short and medium term charts, and our rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Investor Pro get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Simple coin insert slot, coin input hole panel object detail macro, extreme closeup, nobody. Payment, money, physical currency abstract concept. Business and finance, video game arcade, ticket machine

Tomasz Śmigla/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Nothing in this note is intended to be

At first glance, Cloudflare seems to be charting a steady course. Look closer however and they're preparing for a surge in customer demand, and for revenue to accelerate.

This article was written by

Hermit Warrior
43 Followers
A 25 year career in the Tech and Telecoms sectors, including Cloud and Data Centre and Cybersecurity, and experiencing the many changes seen during this time, has provided me with a unique perspective on 'old world' and 'new world' investing philosophies. Straddling both fundamental and technical disciplines, I look for companies that align with both 'value' and 'growth' profiles. A successful investor with over 15 years experience of trading in growth stocks as well as undervalued old-line industries including Autos and blue-chip consumer brands.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article. In addition, please note that Cestrian Capital Research, Inc is an affiliate partner of TradingView and TrendSpider - should you sign up for a paid service using any links we provide to those websites, we may receive a referral fee.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News