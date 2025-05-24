Over 6% Yield And A Deep Discount: Is United Parcel Service The Best Contrarian Play In 2025?

Motti Sapir
605 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • UPS is oversold, trading near multi-year lows, with Wall Street overly focused on negatives and ignoring operational improvements and cost cuts.
  • Management is aggressively restructuring, targeting $3.5B in cost savings, pivoting to higher-margin healthcare and SMB segments, and maintaining a nearly 7% dividend yield.
  • Valuation is compelling: P/E around 14, EV/EBITDA under 9, and 25–35% upside to fair value if cost cuts and new business lines deliver.
  • Despite real risks, I see UPS as a solid buy for patient investors seeking value and yield, with rebound potential as sentiment shifts.

United Parcel Service UPS aircraft lined up at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

leekris/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here’s where I stand: I think the market’s overreacting and tossing out United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) with everything else. The stock’s taken a beating—down over 35% in the last year, and it’s not far from its

This article was written by

Motti Sapir
605 Followers
With over 15 years of experience in the markets and a degree in economics, I focus on breaking down companies with clarity and discipline. My goal is to give individual investors a straightforward, honest view—what’s working, what isn’t, and where the risks and opportunities actually are. I don’t chase narratives. I follow the numbers and the business underneath.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News