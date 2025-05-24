Here’s where I stand: I think the market’s overreacting and tossing out United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) with everything else. The stock’s taken a beating—down over 35% in the last year, and it’s not far from its
Over 6% Yield And A Deep Discount: Is United Parcel Service The Best Contrarian Play In 2025?
Summary
- UPS is oversold, trading near multi-year lows, with Wall Street overly focused on negatives and ignoring operational improvements and cost cuts.
- Management is aggressively restructuring, targeting $3.5B in cost savings, pivoting to higher-margin healthcare and SMB segments, and maintaining a nearly 7% dividend yield.
- Valuation is compelling: P/E around 14, EV/EBITDA under 9, and 25–35% upside to fair value if cost cuts and new business lines deliver.
- Despite real risks, I see UPS as a solid buy for patient investors seeking value and yield, with rebound potential as sentiment shifts.
