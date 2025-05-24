Principal Well-Being Index: Small Businesses Are Holding On To Their Staff

Principal Financial Group
Summary

  • Despite a drop in business sentiment, measured by the Principal Well-Being Index, small and medium-sized businesses are holding on to their staff, likely due to the memory of post-COVID difficulty in rehiring.
  • Such a preference for labor hoarding comes even before the U.S.-China trade truce, indicating that small business layoffs may be even less likely in the months ahead.
  • Survey results revealed that business confidence has fallen to the second-lowest level in the survey’s history, mainly due to concerns over rising costs and tariff-driven uncertainty.

Brainstorm business meeting to discuss analysis of financial figures, graphs and growth charts of business investments to plan new business projects.

Wasan Tita/iStock via Getty Images

By Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist and Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

Despite a drop in business sentiment, measured by the Principal Well-Being Index, small and medium-sized businesses are holding on to their staff, likely due

This article was written by


