How Bond Yields Are Reacting To China's Trade War

MoneyShow
2.03K Followers
Summary

  • In this episode, Crossmark Global Investment’s Chief Market Strategist, Victoria Fernandez, breaks down what Moody’s downgrade of US debt really means - and how tariffs, inflation, and political uncertainty are reshaping the fixed income landscape.
  • You’ll hear how Chinese trade tensions are impacting global yields, why bond market volatility is back, and what sectors investors should be cautious - or bullish - on right now.
  • Victoria unpacks the disconnect between soft data and hard data in the US economy and why the labor market may be weaker than it looks.

By Mike Larson

Is the bond market flashing a warning that most investors are ignoring?

In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, Crossmark Global Investment’s Chief Market Strategist, Victoria Fernandez, breaks down what the Moody’s downgrade of US debt really

MoneyShow
2.03K Followers
