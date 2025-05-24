NextEra Energy: One Big Beautiful Bill Could Shrink Clean Energy Ramp Up
Summary
- NextEra Energy faces volatility as proposed tax changes from the "One Big Beautiful Bill" threaten to end clean energy tax credits provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
- The loss of uncapped tax credits could slow, but not reverse, NEE's long-term growth expectations in renewable energy.
- NEE maintains a stable 3.38% dividend yield and is guiding to grow its dividend per share by at least 10% through 2026.
- With no immediate catalysts and against policy headwinds, there could be further downside pressure on NEE shares in the near term.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.