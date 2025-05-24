Moody's: Market Recovery Not Reflected In The Guidance Cut

May 24, 2025 7:22 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO) StockMCO
YR Research
4.16K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Moody's delivered strong Q1 results, but shares lagged after a guidance cut due to macro uncertainty and weaker issuance outlook.
  • Credit spreads have narrowed, and market sentiment has improved since Moody's guidance, suggesting results could beat current expectations.
  • The valuation is in line with historical averages, and I see 2025 estimates as beatable, making this a solid entry point for long-term investors.
  • Despite near-term volatility, Moody's wide moat and secular growth make it a 'Buy' with a $550 price target by mid-2026.

Businesswoman analyze the profitability of companies using digital graphs, positive trends for 2025.

Prae_Studio

Moody's (MCO) shares have been treading water so far in 2025, despite a strong start to the year.

The world's leading credit ratings agency, alongside S&P Global (SPGI), had to significantly reduce its outlook for the year, as

This article was written by

YR Research
4.16K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News