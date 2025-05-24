Moody's: Market Recovery Not Reflected In The Guidance Cut
Summary
- Moody's delivered strong Q1 results, but shares lagged after a guidance cut due to macro uncertainty and weaker issuance outlook.
- Credit spreads have narrowed, and market sentiment has improved since Moody's guidance, suggesting results could beat current expectations.
- The valuation is in line with historical averages, and I see 2025 estimates as beatable, making this a solid entry point for long-term investors.
- Despite near-term volatility, Moody's wide moat and secular growth make it a 'Buy' with a $550 price target by mid-2026.
