What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday closed out a topsy-turvy week with losses of nearly 3%, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's policy decisions.
The focus of the week was Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" - a sweeping, multitrillion-dollar tax reform package spanning over 1,000 pages. The legislation passed the U.S. House by one vote - the final tally was 215-214 - and now awaits Senate discussion and approval. Concerns over the implications of the bill on the ballooning U.S. fiscal deficit fueled a bruising bond sell-off on Wednesday.
With the bill getting through the U.S. House, Trump turned his attention back to trade matters on Friday. After nearly two weeks of calm on that front following a surprise U.S.-China truce, Trump threatened new tariffs on iPhone-maker Apple (AAPL) and the European Union. His actions reminded market participants that a trade war escalation can still come out of the blue.
Also grabbing the spotlight this week was bitcoin (BTC-USD). The world's largest cryptocurrency hit a new record high after riding a wave of momentum from positive regulatory developments in the U.S. It topped $111K on the 15th anniversary of the first commercial transaction that used the crypto.
For the week, the benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) retreated -2.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slipped -2.5%, and the blue-chip Dow (DJI) also shed -2.5%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow -2.5% to 41,603. S&P 500 -2.6% to 5,803. Nasdaq -2.5% to 18,737. Russell 2000 -3.5% to 2,040. CBOE Volatility Index +29.3% to 22.29.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -0.4%. Utilities -1.6%. Financials -3.1%. Telecom -0.6%. Healthcare -2.1%. Industrials -2.1%. Information Technology -3.5%. Materials -1.2%. Energy -4.4%. Consumer Discretionary -3.1%. Real Estate -3.3%.
World Indices
London +0.4% to 8,718. France -1.9% to 7,734. Germany -0.6% to 23,630. Japan -1.6% to 37,160. China -0.6% to 3,348. Hong Kong +1.1% to 23,601. India -0.7% to 81,721.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -1.7% to $60.93/bbl. Gold +5.6% to $3,365.8/oz. Natural Gas flat at 3.334. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.507.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +1.8%. USD/JPY -2.1%. GBP/USD +1.98%. Bitcoin +5%. Litecoin +1%. Ethereum +3.2%. XRP -0.6%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
GE Vernova (GEV) +8%. Dollar General (DG) +8%. Intuit (INTU) +7%. Newmont (NEM) +7%. Moderna (MRNA) +6%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Fair Isaac (FICO) -23%. Enphase Energy (ENPH) -21%. Deckers Outdoor (DECK) -21%. The AES (AES) -18%. Copart (CPRT) -16%.
