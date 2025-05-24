WELL Health: Divestitures And Canadian Focus Could Trigger A Valuation Re-rating
Summary
- WELL Health is an undervalued, high-growth, cash-generating small-cap with a unique Canadian market opportunity and significant upside from planned US divestitures.
- Management's focus on exiting US operations and reinvesting in Canadian clinics should unlock value, given higher ROI less risk in Canada.
- Strong Q1 results, falling stock-based compensation, robust 2025 guidance, and a renewed buyback program reinforce my conviction in a Strong Buy rating.
- Execution risk exists, but the sum-of-the-parts valuation of subsidiaries and investments could exceed WELL's current market cap, offering substantial long-term potential.
