Olin Corporation (OLN) announced cost savings of $50 million to $70 million in 2025, and improved its outlook thanks to improvements in military sales. In my view, if we take into account the company's repurchase of shares at $28
Olin Is A Bargain With Improved Guidance And New Cost Savings Announced
Summary
- Olin's cost savings, improved military sales outlook, and recent share repurchases signal undervaluation at $19-$20 per share versus intrinsic value.
- Debt refinancing, cash acquisitions, and reduced restructuring costs demonstrate strong financial management and confidence in future free cash flow growth.
- My DCF model, based on $895M-$959M FCF and 8.1% WACC, implies a fair value of $35 per share—substantial upside potential.
- Risks include high debt, supply chain issues, and raw material price changes, but current valuation and management actions make OLN attractive.
