The Market Is Setting Up For A Move (Technical Analysis)

The Momentum Weekly
2.84K Followers
Summary

  • The market is digesting gains with healthy chop, shrugging off bad news, and technicals remain strong, setting up new buy points in leading stocks.
  • Headline risk from tariffs and trade wars persists, so I’m managing risk carefully and adding exposure progressively as positions perform.
  • Gold is consolidating and becoming more attractive as a hedge, while Bitcoin continues to hit new highs, with MSTR as a leveraged proxy to watch.
  • I’m focused on high-momentum names like OKLO, PLTR, PRCH, and watching TSLA for a potential rebound, while maintaining a balanced, flexible approach.

Woman at home investing in the stock market using an app on her tablet

Market Analysis - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Last week, I noted that we'd entered a large congestion zone and were extended and due for some pullback or chop. Right on schedule, the market put in a solid and healthy chop week although

Let's take a look at the charts....

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BITCOIN, AEVA, HOOD, MVST, PRCH, UBER, ACHR, QUBT, OKLO, CRWD, CRWV, PLTR, TMDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may buy or sell shares at any time. Consult a financial advisor before buying or selling shares in any crypto or security.

