Syrah Resources: Balama Restarts In Mozambique, AAM Returns To Power In Louisiana (Downgrade)

Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • Syrah Resources is a 'Hold' due to ongoing operational and financial pressures, despite positive long-term prospects in the EV battery supply chain.
  • Production at the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique is resuming after force majeure, but inventory depletion and loan defaults have weighed heavily on the stock.
  • Key offtake agreements with Tesla and Lucid, plus a major US tax credit, support Vidalia facility growth and future sales momentum.
  • Risks persist from low stock liquidity, macroeconomic uncertainty, and potential US policy changes, justifying a cautious stance despite recent positive developments.

Display informs about battery charge level in the electric car

baloon111/iStock via Getty Images

A “Hold” Rating for Syrah Resources Limited

This article is about Syrah Resources Limited (OTCPK:SYAAF), a Melbourne, Australia-based graphite and anode materials supplier serving customers and the supply chain in the battery and industrial markets. The

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

