Rapidly rising bond yields are starting to garner more wide-spread attention from market participants, as the headwinds increase for stocks. Rate jitters have come up a few times over the past six months, but investors are starting to seriously consider the
4 Assets To Build Up Your Portfolio's Defenses
Summary
- Rising global bond yields and debt levels are creating significant macro headwinds, increasing risks for stocks and portfolios.
- Defensive sectors like consumer staples, utilities, and health care have historically outperformed during downturns and can help fortify portfolios.
- Gold is emerging as a preferred safe haven amid bond market volatility, with multiple ETF options for different risk profiles.
- Preferred stocks and cash equivalents offer additional defensive options, but investors should be mindful of interest rate and inflation risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.