Wall Street Week Ahead

Ahead of Memorial Day, we want to express appreciation to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Seeking Alpha wishes all our subscribers a beautiful holiday weekend, and let us remember those who courageously gave their lives. Wall Street Breakfast won't be published with markets closed on Monday, but tune back on Tuesday.

Wall Street will have a busy week ahead, even with the Memorial Day holiday.

All eyes will be on Nvidia's (NVDA) latest quarterly results on Wednesday, which will serve as a barometer for the artificial intelligence space. The world's second-largest firm is expected to report a nearly 66% rise in revenue, but investors will be watching its guidance and commentary on export controls and tariffs.

Market participants will also receive a packed economic calendar. The spotlight will be on the second estimate of U.S. Q1 GDP growth, and on the April core personal consumption expenditures price index - widely seen as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

Speaking of the Fed, there are several speakers on the docket next week. The minutes of the Fed's May monetary policy committee meeting will also be published.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 26: JOYY (JOYY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 27: Okta (OKTA). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 28: Nvidia (NVDA), Salesforce (CRM), HP (HPQ), e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 29: Costco (COST), Dell (DELL), Marvell (MRVL), Li Auto (LI), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Best Buy (BBY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, May 30: Canopy Growth (CGC). See the full earnings calendar.

In case you missed it

10 risks to the U.S. economy

The stock everyone's suddenly talking about: Nebius

Most crowded hedge fund longs

Why a correction is unlikely

Treasuries are no longer 'shock absorbers'

Former Apple exec Jony Ive joins OpenAI

Denmark raises retirement age to highest in the world

Another blow to UnitedHealth

