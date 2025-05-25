While the stock market has largely rebounded from post-tariff volatility, the real estate market has yet to begin any semblance of a recovery. Persistently high-interest rates are keeping mortgage rates high, hurting buyer affordability and sellers’ willfulness to switch homes
Zillow Group: Be Patient As Growth Rates Outpace The Industry
Summary
- Zillow's stock decline presents a compelling buying opportunity, as the company outperforms the broader real estate industry, despite macro headwinds.
- Strong growth in rentals and mortgages diversifies revenue, reduces cyclicality, and drives margin expansion, positioning Zillow for long-term success.
- The company recently struck an expanded partnership with AppFolio to give multifamily property managers a one-stop shop to lease and manage their properties.
- Zillow remains a "growth at a reasonable price" stock, trading at under <6x forward revenue.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of Z either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.