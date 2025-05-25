The nuclear power technology company Oklo (OKLO) rocketed 23% higher on Friday after President Trump signed executive orders to expand US atomic power consumption and accelerate approvals on new reactor applications. Currently, nuclear reactor licenses can take
Oklo: Improved Outlook As Trump Accelerates Small Modular Reactor Development Timeline
Summary
- Oklo's stock surged on Trump's support for nuclear power, accelerating permitting timelines, but it remains highly volatile and speculative due to its pre-revenue status and uncertain profitability.
- Oklo's compact modular reactors target the growing data center market, offering long-term power agreements and the potential to solve key grid challenges if technology is proven.
- Its valuation is justified by future revenue potential and high liquidity, but significant risks remain around technology validation, regulatory approval, and capital needs.
- I am slightly bullish long-term, viewing Oklo as a speculative buy-and-hold for a small portfolio allocation, especially for younger or risk-tolerant investors with long investment horizons.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OKLO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.