Alger Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Fred Alger Management, LLC (“Alger”) is a privately held $27.4 billion growth equity investment manager. Alger is a pioneer of actively managed, growth equity investing. Their journey over the past six decades has been defined by navigating change, embracing disruption, and investing in innovation.​​ Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fred Alger Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fred Alger Management's official channels.