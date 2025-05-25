Alger Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Class A shares of the Alger Mid Cap Growth Fund underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index during the first quarter of 2025.
  • The Communication Services and Financials sectors contributed to relative performance while Information Technology and Health Care were among sectors that detracted from relative performance.
  • In the first quarter of 2025, U.S. equities experienced heightened volatility, driven by evolving fiscal, monetary, and trade policies.
Average Annual Total Returns (%) (as of 3/31/25)

QTR

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Since Inception

Class A (Incepted 12/31/96) Without Sales Charge

-9.69

-9.69

-3.01

0.46

12.31

8.11

8.72

With Sales Charge

-14.43

Fred Alger Management, LLC (“Alger”) is a privately held $27.4 billion growth equity investment manager. Alger is a pioneer of actively managed, growth equity investing. Their journey over the past six decades has been defined by navigating change, embracing disruption, and investing in innovation.​​ Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fred Alger Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fred Alger Management's official channels.

