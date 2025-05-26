WEEK: Weekly Dividends From This T-Bills Fund

Summary

  • WEEK ETF offers weekly distributions from ultra-short T-Bills, catering to investors seeking regular income for everyday expenses or cash flow needs.
  • The fund is low risk, holding only T-Bills with maturities under 3 months, ensuring capital preservation and a stable $100 NAV.
  • While WEEK's yield is slightly lower than peers, its unique weekly payout schedule distinguishes it in the treasury ETF space.
  • WEEK is a practical, transparent choice for those prioritizing frequent income over excitement, especially as yields may decline with future Fed cuts.

Day, time and calendar concept.

Coompia77/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Some people use their investments to fund everyday life. To that end, they wait for the coupons from bonds to hit their investment accounts in order to make purchases or take vacations. Roundhill Weekly T-Bill ETF (

With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

