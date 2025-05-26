VTES: I Don't Think This Works

Tim Worstall
Summary

  • Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF is designed to provide low-risk, tax-exempt income for higher-rate taxpayers, but its yield is uncompetitive versus alternatives.
  • Despite low fees and solid diversification, VTES's 3% yield (5% tax-equivalent) is easily beaten by short-term Treasuries or managed muni funds.
  • The issue isn't with Vanguard or the fund's construction, but with the short-term muni index sector itself, which simply doesn't pay enough.
  • For better post-tax income and lower risk, I'd prefer short-term Treasuries (USFR) or actively managed muni funds over VTES.

ETF- text on CPU. digital background. Exchange-traded fund concept.

Things are designed for a use

This is obvious enough in most of the life. A toilet has a function and no, it's not to get our toilet water from, despite the name. A bottle of perfume has a purpose and no, it's not so

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
4.99K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

