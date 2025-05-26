XDV:CA ETF: An Undifferentiated Dividend ETF
Summary
- iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF is an undifferentiated Canadian dividend ETF with high fees and similar holdings to cheaper, better-performing alternatives like XIU:CA and ZEB:CA.
- The fund's performance has lagged peers, offering only marginally higher yield but charging triple the expense ratio of comparable ETFs.
- XDV:CA's portfolio closely resembles the main Canadian index, with little sector diversification and no compelling reason to justify its higher cost.
- Given the lack of unique benefits and persistent underperformance, I recommend investors stick with main Canadian index ETFs or build a similar portfolio themselves.
