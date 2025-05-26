XDV:CA ETF: An Undifferentiated Dividend ETF

Summary

  • iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF is an undifferentiated Canadian dividend ETF with high fees and similar holdings to cheaper, better-performing alternatives like XIU:CA and ZEB:CA.
  • The fund's performance has lagged peers, offering only marginally higher yield but charging triple the expense ratio of comparable ETFs.
  • XDV:CA's portfolio closely resembles the main Canadian index, with little sector diversification and no compelling reason to justify its higher cost.
  • Given the lack of unique benefits and persistent underperformance, I recommend investors stick with main Canadian index ETFs or build a similar portfolio themselves.

BlackRock HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

What is XDV:CA?

The iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDV:CA) (OTC:ISDJF) is a passively managed exchange-traded fund (also known as an ETF) with a NAV of ~$1.7Bn CAD that invests in stocks designed to provide exposure to a

With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in North American public equities and ETF's. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. More recently, Nikola has helped investors narrow down better options for ETF's - every asset manager seems to have similar offerings these days. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

