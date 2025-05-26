Seagate: It's HAMR Time
Summary
- Seagate's HAMR transition will dramatically expand gross margins and catalyze market share gains, driving outsize growth.
- STX is years ahead of Western Digital on HAMR, and this lead will persist for years.
- The AI and data center boom ensures robust demand for high-capacity HDDs, with the Company's products remaining the low-cost storage solution.
- Well-managed, operating in an oligopolistic competitive landscape, with a track record of smart and shareholder-friendly capital allocation.
- Seagate trades at just 11x 2026 earnings, far too low given its growth profile and secular tailwinds.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please read our disclaimer at https://www.kerrisdalecap.com/legal-disclaimer-2/
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.