Amid a stock market that has nearly recovered all of its losses, it's tough to remember the difficult consumer backdrop we're facing. Companies are slashing the headcount, a weak U.S. dollar is discouraging travel, and consumers are holding back on big ticket purchases
BigCommerce Holdings Has Stalled, With ARR Stuck In Place
Summary
- BigCommerce faces near-zero growth, losing competitiveness to Shopify and failing to scale as a software company should.
- Despite cost-cutting and new executive hires, revenue growth remains sluggish, with net new ARR barely increasing and small account churn offsetting enterprise gains.
- The company’s valuation is low, but this reflects deep structural challenges and limited financial resources, with only $100 million in net cash and slight net debt.
- Management is banking its hopes on a slate of new sales hires to help re-accelerate BIGC's pipeline growth, although tough macro conditions may make deals tougher to close.
- I'm reiterating my sell rating; despite BigCommerce's cheap valuation, its risks are too difficult to surmount.
