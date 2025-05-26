S&P 500 Earnings: Q2, Q3 '25 EPS Revisions, And A Look At Apple And UnitedHealth's Revisions

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.87K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Jamie Dimon said this week he is expecting a 0% S&P 500 expected EPS growth rate for Q2 ’25 by the time reporting starts in July ’25.
  • He may not be wrong, but the way the “tariff” discussion has evolved, for the expected +10% S&P 500 EPS growth rate for Q2 ’25 to fall all the way to 0% by early July ’25 would be pretty extreme indeed.
  • The second quarter has seen more severe revisions than the third quarter, but some of that “severity” is partially due to the Q2 ’25 quarter being next to report, and historically, the upcoming quarter sees the harsher revisions.

Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

(Source: LSEG)

Jamie Dimon was out this week with one of cassandric economic forecasts, and this time it had to do with S&P 500 earnings, with Jamie expecting a 0% S&P 500 expected EPS growth rate for

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.87K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
UNH
--
SP500
--
SPX
--
AAPL:CA
--
UNH:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News