Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is a wonderful example of why we should not want dividends from compounding machines. The desire to receive “some” return while also wanting our capital to grow is very natural, and in many industries, where cash flow
Copart: Acing The Reinvestment Test
Summary
- Copart is a textbook compounding machine, best left to reinvest cash rather than pay dividends, maximizing long-term shareholder value.
- The company dominates a duopoly in salvage auctions, leveraging technology and land ownership to create a durable competitive moat.
- Retained earnings have been reinvested at high returns, turning every $1 into over $7 in market value over the past decade.
- Valuation is rich but justified by CPRT's global expansion, network effects, and unique, hard-to-replicate business model.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.