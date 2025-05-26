On the first day of this month, California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) released its Q1 2025 earnings report, which appeared to contain disappointing results. The company’s revenue number of $203 million was almost 25% below last year’s mark and $11.5 million less than
California Water Service: Quenching Thirst For Growth And Dividends With This Stock
Summary
- Despite a perceived disappointing Q1 2025, California Water Service Group is undervalued relative to peers and its historical averages, offering a compelling entry point.
- CWT boasts consistent rate base growth, successful rate case approvals, and a robust capital expenditure plan to drive future earnings.
- As a Dividend King with 58 consecutive annual increases and a low payout ratio, CWT provides reliable and growing income for investors.
- Risks include rising interest rates, regulatory hurdles, and natural disasters, but CWT's strong fundamentals and analyst endorsements support a buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.