The ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) is a derivative based indirect ownership vehicle for bitcoins, and potentially the only one. The recent payouts are substantial. The use case is to enable investors seeking bitcoin exposure to allow transactions from regular broker
BITO: Buy For Upside And Income With Risks
Summary
- BITO offers indirect bitcoin exposure with substantial recent payouts, but its dividend policy lacks clarity and reliability for income-focused investors.
- BITO outperforms option-based income ETFs in total returns, especially during bitcoin bull runs, while preserving more NAV than aggressive yield products like YBIT.
- Despite futures-based inefficiencies and tracking error, BITO is attractive for investors seeking bitcoin exposure with potential income, especially in brokerage or IRA accounts.
- BITO is a Buy for bullish bitcoin investors prioritizing total returns over income stability; for others, spot ETFs like IBIT or FBTC may be better choices.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.