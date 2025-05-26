Lithium Argentina: Deeply Undervalued And Strong Production Outlook
Summary
- Lithium America's price-to-book ratio is 0.36x, indicating deep undervaluation. The sell-off may have been partly justified due to the lithium ups and downs, but not entirely.
- The company has the potential to increase production from 40,000 to 200,000 tonnes of lithium per year. 2025's production is expected to grow by 18% to 37% YoY.
- The company recently moved its headquarters from Canada to Switzerland in January, signaling better international positioning.
- Lithium prices may rise in the coming years due to an imbalance of supply and demand.
