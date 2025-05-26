This thesis on the Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) follows on from my piece on Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD), part of a discussion on the basic materials sector. Whereas, with Steel Dynamics, I found, perhaps controversially, that
Green Steel And Grey Areas: Holding The Line On Commercial Metals Company
Summary
- I rate Commercial Metals Company as a Hold, given a balanced risk/reward profile and current valuation reflecting only modest growth expectations.
- Strong industry tailwinds exist from infrastructure spending, reshoring, and green construction, but regime uncertainty and tariff risks temper demand visibility.
- CMC's 100% EAF production, vertical integration, and management alignment support long-term value, yet recent financial performance has deteriorated since 2022.
- With ROIC and NOPAT declining, I recommend current shareholders hold, while prospective investors should await clearer signs of a capital cycle bottom.
