NextEra Energy: Improved Outlook As Anti-Renewable Sentiment Improves Valuation
Summary
- As investors back away from solar and wind companies, NextEra Energy's valuation has normalized, but its overall yield remains low compared to many inflation-indexed income investments.
- The company's $50B battery storage investment is a key driver of renewables' long-term competitiveness, but it potentially faces tariff and interest rate risks.
- The debate on renewables vs. conventional has grown in recent months, but the data shows that unsubsidized renewables are likely to be competitive with gas long-term if battery technology improves.
- NEE's yield is now competitive with utility peers, and is potentially better if its growth investments perform well, but utility stocks remain expensive relative to Treasuries, limiting short-term upside.
- Long-term, I see more bullish than bearish catalysts for NEE, but given high utility sector valuations, I prefer other names for near-term appreciation.
