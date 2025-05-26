With the S&P 500 getting rattled by the latest trade developments, one unfortunate truth is also being made very clear: equity valuations remain quite stretched, especially with macroeconomic uncertainty overhead. This is a stock picker's market, and I encourage investors to use valuation
Datadog: Margin Decay And Decelerating Organic Growth (Downgrade)
Summary
- Datadog's fundamentals have worsened: decaying operating margins, slowing growth, and increased reliance on M&A signal organic weakness.
- Despite this, DDOG stock has retained a premium valuation at ~11x forward revenue that it will struggle to justify.
- The company relies heavily on usage expansion from existing customers, which may be under pressure in the current macroeconomic environment.
- I am downgrading Datadog to a 'Sell' rating, as the company is due for a downward multiples re-rating as its growth slows.
