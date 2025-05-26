Gilead Sciences' Best Days May Be Ahead - Here's Why

  • Despite a sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 blockbuster Veklury, Gilead Sciences once again beat consensus revenue and EPS forecasts.
  • The drugs whose performance impressed me greatly in Q1 2025 and which played a key role in maintaining Gilead's EBIT margin above 38% are Biktarvy, Livdelzi, and Yescarta.
  • Meanwhile, the sales dynamics of its oncology franchise left me with mixed feelings, including due to the increasing pressure from more effective CAR T-cell therapies, bispecific antibodies, and ADCs.
  • However, my faith in Trodelvy's commercial prospects has increased after Gilead published promising results from the ASCENT-04 and ASCENT-03 clinical trials.
  • In addition to Gilead's net debt/EBITDA ratio remaining below 1.2x, later in the article, I will comprehensively explain why I am upgrading its rating from 'Buy' to 'Strong Buy.'

Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) stock price has fallen 4% over the past two months, which I estimate is mainly due to continued apathy and fear on Wall Street even after progress in tariff negotiations between the U.S. and India and an end to Trump's attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

At the same time, on May 23, it published the results of the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 clinical trial in which taking Trodelvy [sacituzumab govitecan] led to a statistically significant improvement in a medical metric called progression-free survival in patients with metastatic TNBC who were not eligible for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors [a class of immunotherapy medications that includes Keytruda and Tecentriq] compared with those in the chemotherapy group.

I believe that this achievement by Gilead, together with the promising data from the ASCENT-04 trial, will lead to the label expansions for Trodelvy.

Ultimately, it will contribute to raised demand for this TROP2-directed ADC, which has declined slightly in the last two quarters, partially due to intensified competition from AstraZeneca PLC's (AZN) Enhertu.

So, its sales amounted to $293 million in the first three months of 2025, down 5.2% year-on-year.

Should Gilead Sciences investors be worried about its prospects in 2025 and beyond?

If I run a little ahead and speak briefly, then I believe that no.

Do I continue to cover Gilead Sciences with a 'Buy' rating?

First, I want to point out that to answer this question as objectively as possible, I not only analyzed the performance of Gilead Sciences' key medications but also its recent achievements since the publication of my article "Why Gilead Sciences Remains A Buy After A 40% Rally."

Given this, as well as the completion of the technical correction in its share price, I continue to believe that Gilead Sciences is a stock with strong long-term growth

