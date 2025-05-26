CrowdStrike: Don't Chase, As Q1 Results Are Unlikely To Be Stellar
Summary
- CrowdStrike has outperformed both the market and cybersecurity peers quite handsomely this year, with the sustainability of this alpha likely to be dictated by Q1 earnings on the 3rd of June.
- The pace of sales growth is expected to dip even further, but the decline in new ARR may not be as bad as what was seen in H2-25.
- CRWD is due to face pressure on the operational margin front, as it ramps up investments and incurs one-off costs.
- Valuation is a major concern: CRWD trades at a hefty premium to both its industry and historical averages, with free cash flow yields at multi-year lows at the current market-cap.
- Despite strong technical momentum, the risk-reward is unattractive at current levels, while CRWD looks like one of the most overbought stocks in the cybersecurity universe.
