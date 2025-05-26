Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Viktoria Ter-Harutyunyan as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Teladoc Health: Under Observation, But Will Probably Pull Through
Summary
- Teladoc Health faces challenges but offers long-term opportunities due to international market expansion and increased demand for chronic care services.
- Despite BetterHelp's losses, Teladoc's Integrated Care segment shows resilient growth, driven by international business and chronic care enrollment.
- BetterHelp's one-time impairment loss last year resulted in a net loss for the company.
- TDOC's stock is undervalued with a current price of $7.13 and an EV/EBITDA of 5x, below the industry average.
- Teladoc may be an attractive investment opportunity due to its positive cash flows and growing serviceable market but must rein in costs and win back market share.
