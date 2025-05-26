BNY Mellon International Stock Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

BNY Investments
40 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The BNY Mellon International Stock Fund underperformed the MSCI EAFE Index for the first quarter of 2025.
  • A primary driver of the underperformance can be attributed to the Fund’s very limited exposure to the strong performance of ‘value’ stocks in the broader opportunity set.
  • Over the coming quarters, we may see disproportionate share price reactions when companies fail to meet expectations around earnings.

Business Analyst Reviewing Financial Data on Tablet in Office

miniseries

Over the coming quarters, we may see disproportionate share price reactions when companies fail to meet expectations around earnings.

Market Review

International equity markets gained during the first quarter of 2025, as US growth and policy concerns, alongside a marginally

This article was written by

BNY Investments
40 Followers
BNY Investments is a global, multi-specialist asset management group, underpinned by the strength and resilience of BNY, with its 240-year history and experience. Managing nearly $2 trillion in assets, they offer investment solutions developed and managed by talented asset class specialists, each with distinct philosophies and proven approaches. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by BNY Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use BNY Investments' official channels.

Recommended For You

About DISAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DISAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DISAX
--
DISRX
--
DISYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News