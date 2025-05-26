Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Glenn Rentrop as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
MP Materials - Onshoring The Rare Earth Supply Chain
Summary
- MP Materials is the only non-China fully integrated mine-to-magnet rare earth producer, uniquely positioned for U.S. supply chain security and margin capture.
- Strategic GM offtake agreement, U.S. policy incentives, and a critical rare earth supply gap support robust long-term demand and margin expansion.
- Despite a 40% stock pullback after halting China-bound shipments, I see this as a buying opportunity given MP’s downstream shift and undervalued premium positioning.
- My DCF and peer analysis yield a $33.27 base case price target, with near-term catalysts and policy tailwinds supporting a premium valuation up to $38.48/share.
