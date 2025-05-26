The investment landscape is going through a visible turn towards alternative assets as retail and institutional investors are looking for better yield and diversification. Even traditional asset managers like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street are expanding
Blackstone: Growth, Fee Resilience, And Market Position
Summary
- Alternatives growth is attracting traditional managers, but Blackstone’s experience and brand protects its leadership and market share.
- Slowing growth and Fed cuts impact segments; credit, real estate, infrastructure should remain resilient amid macro and tariff challenges.
- Despite industry fee pressures, Blackstone’s base fees growth of 10% YoY in Q1 2025, shows strong demand for alternatives investments and fee retention capabilities.
- Valuation attractive after performance fee dip; 2.72% yield supports Buy with upside from fundraising and fee stability.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.