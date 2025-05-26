Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) could receive FTC approval for the transaction with Rotech, which could bring new demand for the stock. The company's stock repurchase program and acquisitions at $8.66 per share indicate that the stock appears undervalued at the current
Owens & Minor: FTC Approval And Stock Repurchases Could Trigger The Stock Price
Summary
- OMI is undervalued, with catalysts including FTC approval for the Rotech acquisition and a potential segment sale that could boost cash and reduce net debt.
- The company’s share buybacks at $8.66 and recent acquisitions signal insider confidence, while OMI trades far below peer multiples and intrinsic value estimates.
- Strong free cash flow generation, successful debt refinancing, and a history of operational stability support my bullish outlook and DCF-based $10–$11 price target.
- Risks include reliance on hospital referrals and exposure to tariffs, but overall, OMI’s upside potential outweighs these concerns at current prices.
