Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) submitted better-than-expected top-line results for the first fiscal quarter in May amid continual momentum, especially in the Merchant Solutions segment. Shopify continues to benefit from double-digit gross merchandise volume growth, which is a key figure for software companies that run
Shopify: Wait For A Drop
Summary
- Shopify delivered decent Q1 results, with double-digit growth in gross merchandise volume and revenue, especially in the high-potential Merchant Solutions segment.
- The expanding total addressable e-Commerce market and robust customer adoption reinforce Shopify’s multi-year growth runway and justify a premium valuation.
- Solid long-term customer monetization and gross profit growth help sustain a hold rating for Shopify, despite a stretched valuation.
- Shopify’s growth outpaces Amazon’s in e-commerce, but shares are highly valued based from earnings.
- Risks include potential slowdowns in Merchant Solutions, especially if the U.S. economy were to slow down.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.