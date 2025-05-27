The most successful investors usually change their approaches over time, even as long-term objectives remain the same. While obviously, most people have financial goals that will evolve over time, these targets won't be altered every time market conditions become more adverse.
QYLD: The Fund's More Rigid Approach Isn't Working In The Current Market Environment
Summary
- I am downgrading Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF to a sell due to its rigid, outdated covered-call strategy and consistent underperformance versus peers.
- QYLD's strategy of selling at-the-money calls on 100% of its portfolio each month limits upside and fails to adapt to market volatility.
- Newer covered-call ETFs like GPIQ and QQQI use more flexible, discretionary strategies, delivering superior total returns and income with similar risk.
- Given persistent market volatility, I believe investors should favor more adaptive covered-call funds over QYLD for better risk-adjusted returns.
