Summary

  • Kilroy Realty continues to face lower occupancy rates due to remote work trends, though recent leasing activities hint that conditions are bottoming out, especially in premium ("super prime") real estate.
  • Kilroy is strategically focusing on life sciences, AI, and biotech sectors in innovation hubs along the U.S. West Coast, notably expanding its life sciences property portfolio significantly.
  • Despite current occupancy headwinds, Kilroy maintains a strong balance sheet, liquidity, and an attractive dividend yield (~7%), with the current valuation reflecting significant investor pessimism.
  • Management expects occupancy to improve notably starting in Q4 of 2025, supported by already signed leases entering into effect and strong demand growth from the AI sector.

The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble... We want to buy them when they're on the operating table. - Warren Buffett

When we first wrote about Kilroy Realty (

This article was written by

Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRC, ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

